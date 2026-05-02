Paralympian Star Alex Zanardi Dead at 59

Italian racing star Alex Zanardi, who later became a Paralympic gold medalist after surviving devastating injuries, has died at 59.

His family confirmed the news Saturday morning, revealing he passed away Friday night and saying in a statement, “Alex died peacefully, surrounded by the affection of those closest to him." No cause of death was disclosed at the time.

In 2020, Zanardi suffered severe head and facial injuries when his handbike collided with a truck during a relay event in Tuscany ... leaving him in a medically induced coma.

Nearly two decades earlier, he lost both legs in a horrific crash during a CART race in Germany in 2001, shortly after the September 11 attacks.

Despite the life-altering injuries, Zanardi rebuilt his life -- even designing his own prosthetic legs and relearning how to walk.

Before that first crash, he had already cemented his legacy in motorsports, winning CART championships in 1997 and 1998 and competing briefly in Formula One.

He later turned to hand cycling, where he rose to the top of the sport and became one of the world’s most accomplished Paralympians.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute, calling Zanardi “an extraordinary man” who turned adversity into a powerful example of courage and determination.

She praised his strength and spirit, saying his legacy goes far beyond sports -- saying, "He gave hope, pride, and the strength to never give up."

Alex was 59.