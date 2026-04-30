Jeffrey Epstein's Possible Suicide Note Sealed by Court: Report

Jeffrey Epstein's possible suicide note has been hidden from public view for years ... this according to a new report.

The New York Times on Thursday uncovered a note allegedly written by Epstein in jail in July 2019, when he was found unconscious in his cell with a strip of cloth around his neck ... weeks before he was found dead by attempted suicide in a similar manner, in August.

Nicholas Tartaglione, a former cop and the cellmate of the disgraced financier, says he found the note -- which the Times reports has been sealed as part of Tartaglione's own criminal case ... essentially hiding it from Epstein investigators.

Tartaglione previously mentioned the note on a podcast last year ... but, the actual written note itself has not yet been seen by the public. He's currently serving a life sentence for quadruple homicide.

According to Tartaglione ... he found the note after Epstein was moved from his cell, and he gave it to his lawyers in order to defend himself in case Epstein accused him of assault. He says the note includes lines like "Time to say goodbye."

As you know ... the New York City Medical Examiner has already ruled Epstein's death, which happened in August 2019, a suicide -- however, security lapses at the prison and other factors have fueled conspiracy theories that the convicted pedophile was actually murdered.

The New York Times has filed legal documents to get the alleged suicide note unsealed.