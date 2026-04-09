Melania Trump Denies Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein, in White House Video

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In an unexpected national address from the White House Thursday, Melania Trump announced she never had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein ... alleging bad actors are attempting to ruin her reputation.

The First Lady of the United States spoke to the nation on camera from the White House moments ago ... saying she was never friends with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender -- and said she and President Donald Trump were simply invited to some of the same parties. She said she had no knowledge of any of Epstein's crimes.

She said, "To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice [Ghislaine] Maxwell" ... adding an email she sent Maxwell can only be seen as a polite reply.

Epstein did not introduce Melania to Donald, she says ... adding people can read about how the two actually met in her book "Melania."

Melania said ... “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect."

She also called on Congress to hold a public hearing to receive testimony from survivors of Epstein's crimes.

As you know, there's at least one photo showing Epstein, Maxwell and the future president and first lady that's been around for years.

It's unclear what prompted the broadcast address from the White House today.

Epstein was convicted on state charges in Florida in 2008 of soliciting sex from a minor and served a year in jail ... he was later arrested in 2019 on federal sex-trafficking charges, and was found dead in his cell while he awaited trial.