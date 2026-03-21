New Video of Jeffrey Epstein Guards Skipping Mandatory Checks Right Outside His Cell

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Newly surfaced surveillance footage from the night of Jeffrey Epstein’s death ... and it appears to show prison guards hanging out just steps away from his cell during the suspected timeframe he had taken his own life.

In the video, first reported by the NYPost, correctional officers Tova Noel and Michael Thomas can be seen around 3:15 AM in the Special Housing Unit at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center -- writing on paper, pacing, and chatting on the phone -- instead of carrying out the required checks, according to footage included in a recently released batch of DOJ documents.

Epstein was incredibly close to where this encounter was captured ... as he was housed in the first cell on the block, just down a short flight of stairs behind the officer station on the ninth floor.

Authorities believe the convicted sex offender died by suicide sometime between 10:30 PM on Aug. 9 and 6:30 PM on Aug. 10 -- due to those times being logged as the last time officer Tova Noel checked on inmates, and when both Noel and Michael Thomas found his lifeless body during breakfast rounds, per the DOJ.

Check the video ... the guards seemingly blew off bright-orange warning notices plastered across their computers -- alerting the guards on duty that Epstein had just come off suicide watch and required constant check-ins, according to DOJ docs.

One message couldn’t have been clearer, saying ... “Mandatory rounds must be conducted every 30 minutes on Epstein, as per God!!!”