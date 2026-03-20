Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike Speaks Out After Video Goes Viral

A Florida man named Peter -- or Palm Beach Pete, as he calls himself -- is setting the record straight ... he is not Jeffrey Epstein.

Pete went viral after he was filmed driving in his convertible on I-95 because he bears such a strong resemblance to Epstein.

Pete spoke about the social media whirlwind on Thursday's episode of the "Nicky Gordo Show," saying ... "I'm minding my own business driving down to a place in town. And the next thing you know, hundreds of millions of views."

Gordo pointed out Pete and Epstein are both from NY, roughly the same age, Jewish, and living in Palm Beach.

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And even Pete admitted the coincidences are "pretty weird" ... but just chalked it up to people's "vivid imaginations."

The resemblance isn't lost on Pete, but he wants to distance himself from "such a vile human being," telling the podcast host ... "I could be the guy, but I'm not the guy."

He continued to denounce any conspiracy theories on Instagram Friday, saying in a video ... "I'm so not Jeffrey Epstein, I'm just me being me."