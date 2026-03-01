Jeffrey Epstein Withheld Medical Treatments, Used Loyal Doctors to Manipulate Women

Jeffrey Epstein seemingly used doctors to exercise control over women ... even withholding the money for a woman's acne treatment in one instance.

The New York Times released an exposé which focused on communications between Epstein and doctors -- released by the Department of Justice last month -- which appear to show the convicted pedophile controlling the medical care women in his life were receiving.

SUB

Epstein did this in several ways, NYT explains ... from communicating with doctors who gave him final say in decisions he had no right to make to refusing to give over money for treatments.

In one instance, an assistant for Epstein reached out to the financier and asked if he should respond to a woman who wanted $600 for her accutane treatment with an individual named "Dr. Victor." Epstein replied simply, "ignore."

This is just the tip of the iceberg ... the Times claims Epstein allegedly had a doctor, Dr. Jess Ting, stitch up a woman's head wound on his dining room table -- putting in 35 stitches to complete the task.

Dr. Margaret Moon -- an expert in medical ethics at Johns Hopkins -- told the New York Times such a substantial injury should've been treated in a fully equipped emergency room.

Dr Ting told the Times, “In my treatment of these adult patients, I never knew, witnessed, or had any knowledge of any illegal or potentially illegal activities.” He also said he regrets his association with Epstein.

A dentist at Columbia University asked Epstein how much work he wanted done on a “girl” who had two "black teeth". Another -- Dr. Bruce Moskowitz -- told Epstein to send two women suffering from gonorrhea to an emergency room in West Palm Beach so he didn't have to "report the cases to health department including contact." The state of Florida requires doctors to report the names of people who test positive.

Epstein had a particularly strong relationship with Dr. Eva Dubin -- who NYT claims "became Mr. Epstein’s conduit to Mount Sinai, connecting him, his friends and women in his orbit with doctors there." Dubin has denied any and all wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.