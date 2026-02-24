Look Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Rotting Private Jet Nicknamed 'Lolita Express'

Everyone in Congress wants to know who was on Jeffrey Epstein's infamous "Lolita Express" private jet ... and now we have eerie pics from inside.

Go through the images ... the abandoned plane has been decaying in Georgia, and you can see the corrosion taking hold of the exterior.

Inside, you'll see a basket of toiletries with some pretty gnarly brown stains.

The rotting container holds Johnson & Johnson's baby powder and is surrounded by wipes, an electric toothbrush and what appears to be cotton swabs.

And the seats will look familiar to anyone who's been following the prior Epstein files drops ... the same beige and brown hues that Bill Clinton and so many others were photographed sitting on or standing beside.

Then, there's a huge plush bed lying next to the open windows -- pretty creepy considering all the allegations of sex crimes. A thick gray comforter lies on top of it.