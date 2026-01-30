DOJ Releases 3 Million Pages From Epstein Files

How's this for a Friday news dump ... the Department of Justice just released millions of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein Files, plus a couple thousand videos and hundreds of thousands of images.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche says the DOJ released more than 3 million pages of docs ... in addition to 180,000 images and 2,000 videos.

Unclear what's in the massive document dump ... but TMZ will be poring through them for any and all relevant and juicy nuggets.

It's the first Epstein Files release of the year ... the release of documents had slowed to a trickle ... but now it's an Epstein avalanche.

We've already seen Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and tons of celebs in the Epstein Files ... and folks are hungry for names, so it will be interesting to see what's in this latest document dump.