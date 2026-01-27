JonBenét Ramsey Isn't In Epstein Files Despite Viral Video, John Ramsey Says

A viral video circulating online suggests late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had a twisted relationship with JonBenét Ramsey ... but her father, John Ramsey, says it's just another example of A.I. slop.

Here's the deal ... TikTok is going wild over a viral post that claims JonBenét is in the Epstein Files. The video claims JonBenét is the little girl sitting on Epstein's shoulders in a picture framed and hung on a wall.

The photo in question is redacted in the Epstein Files, and the DOJ says it's from Epstein's pedo lair in New York City ... but video appears to show a photo in a hallway of a girl who bears a striking resemblance to JonBenét Ramsey.

The clip also suggests Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was at JonBenét's 6th birthday party.

Thing is, JonBenét's pops says the conspiracy theory is bogus.

John Ramsey tells TMZ … "Absolutely no truth to it. I haven't seen this, but with A.I. anything is possible. I figured one of these days I would be accused of being an Epstein pal. Hasn't happened yet. Internet people can be very cruel."

So there ya have it.

And in case you've been living under a rock ... In 1996, the day after Christmas, JonBenét was found strangled to death in the basement of her family's Boulder, Colorado, home. She was wrapped in a blanket with a cord around her neck and her mouth taped shut.