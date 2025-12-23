Donald Trump Took 'At Least 8' Flights on Epstein's Jet, DOJ Email Claims

Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet at least eight times ... according to an internal DOJ email written by an assistant U.S. attorney in January 2020.

The email -- which dropped in a new batch of Epstein docs Monday night -- says Trump was listed as a passenger on flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four trips where Ghislaine Maxwell was also onboard.

One 1993 flight listed Trump and Epstein as the only passengers ... and another flight included just Epstein, Trump, and an unidentified person who was 20 years old at the time, according to the email. Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump are also listed as passengers.

The assistant U.S. attorney from the Southern District of New York also wrote that on two other flights, women later identified as possible witnesses in the Maxwell case were among the passengers.

The prosecutor went on to say ... “We’ve just finished reviewing the full records (more than 100 pages of very small script) and didn’t want any of this to be a surprise down the road."

It's important to note Trump has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein, despite their extensive relationship.

The Justice Department said on X Tuesday morning, regarding the latest file dump, "Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."

The Dept. added ... "To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."