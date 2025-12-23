Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Wrote Letter to Larry Nassar Before Committing Suicide

Jeffrey Epstein may have had a pedo pen pal in Larry Nassar ... and President Donald Trump is also in the mix as a lover of "nubile girls," according to new documents released by the Department of Justice.

The DOJ just dumped a new batch of Epstein Files, in which there's an August 2019 letter possibly written by Epstein to Larry Nassar while both men were incarcerated in separate federal prisons. Nassar had been convicted of sexually assaulting hundreds of young female gymnasts and sentenced to life behind bars.

The letter reads, "We shared one thing ... our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they'd reach their full potential. Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls."

The letter continues ... "When a young beauty walked by he loved to 'grab snatch,' whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair." It's signed "Yours J. Epstein."

The letter's return address lists "Manhattan Correctional, NYC," and it's addressed to an address in Tucson, Arizona … it's stamped by the Post Office as "No Longer at This Address." Nassar was transferred from Tucson to Florida in late 2018.

Epstein was awaiting trial for allegedly sex trafficking minors and other federal offenses, but he died by suicide the same month he purportedly penned the letter to Nassar.

The DOJ has commented that some of the evidence in the files is sensationalized and false.