Jeffrey Epstein Video Purportedly Shows Him Trying To Kill Himself: DOJ

UPDATE

3 PM PT -- The video has been taken down from the DOJ link ... the URL leads to a defunct page now.

Video from U.S. Dept. of Justice appears to show Jeffrey Epstein attempting to commit suicide in his jail cell ... and the footage is graphic.

There's a date on the video -- August 10, 2019 -- from the day he was found dead in his cell in Manhattan as he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The video also says "J Epstein" in the bottom corner.

The DOJ began releasing the Epstein Files last Friday, and this video looks like it's been added to the document dump.

Epstein's death has been shrouded in conspiracy theories ... with lots of folks who just straight up don't believe he killed himself. The feds say he died by suicide, but Epstein's brother, Mark, says the convicted pedophile was murdered.

There's been all sorts of creepy stuff in the Epstein files ... including disturbing images of him with young females, and footage from inside his pedophile lair.