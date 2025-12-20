House Oversight Democrats Accuse Attorney General of Deleting Trump Photo From Epstein File

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are questioning Attorney General Pam Bondi after they say a photo of Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein has been removed from the DOJ's recently released Epstein Files.

Here's the deal ... the Department of Justice released more photos to the "Epstein Library" -- though internet sleuths were quick to point out a numbering irregularity in the file.

This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release.@AGPamBondi is this true? What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public. pic.twitter.com/3wYZAl2dse — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 20, 2025 @OversightDems

The file jumps from "EFTA00000467” to “EFTA00000469" ... and, House Oversight Dems took to X to claim “EFTA00000468" was removed -- sharing the alleged photo which, they point out, seemingly has a picture of President Trump in it.

While we can't see the full photo, it appears to be a printed out version of the one above where Donald posed with his wife, Melania, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell -- based on Trump's expression as well as the angle of Maxwell's body and her haircut.

The committee asked AG Bondi on X if the removal was true, further pushing ... "What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public."