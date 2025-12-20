Mick Jagger, Chris Tucker, More Pictured in Epstein Files Drop

There are plenty of familiar faces in the newly released Epstein Files drop ... including some big-name musicians and entertainers like Mick Jagger and comedian Chris Tucker.

Check out our gallery -- you'll see The Rolling Stones frontman dining with Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell at a circular table full of small dishes and drinks. The group appears to be in great spirits as they chat and laugh amongst themselves. Mick also stands up to pose with the former president, as well as a woman whose face was redacted.

And then there's the intriguing snap of magician and illusionist David Copperfield hugging Maxwell as they're both wearing white robes ... and showing off some candy in another.

The convicted pedo's former girlfriend and associate is also seen smiling next to comedian Chris Tucker in front of the window of a plane in a pic included in the drop. Chris sits next to someone who appears to be Clinton at a dinner in an additional photo.

We showed you even more snaps yesterday -- a photo of Michael Jackson, Clinton and Diana Ross posing on a plane was included in the landslide of files Friday. Plus, Kevin Spacey could be seen leaning on the back of a chair alongside Clinton in a room that appears to be set up for some sort of meeting. The image was taken inside the Cabinet Room of the Churchill War Rooms -- an underground bunker in London -- according to CNN.

There's even a photo of Clinton lounging in a hot tub with someone who's redacted ... all included in the thousands of images released Friday.