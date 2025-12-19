New Epstein Files Pic Shows Bill Clinton Relaxing in a Hot Tub

With the massive information dump of the Epstein Files from the DOJ Friday, we're getting a close look at the various high-powered figures who surrounded the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein … including former presidents.

Bill Clinton is seen in a few new pics … he's reclining in a hot tub with another person, whose face is obscured by a black box. Another pic shows the former president sitting in what appears to be the cabin of an airplane, with a young-looking female sitting on his lap with her arm around his shoulder.

As you know, the U.S. Dept. of Justice began releasing the long-awaited Epstein Files on Friday, the final day of a 30-day period the agency was compelled by Congress to produce all materials related to the investigation of Epstein -- with victims' identities and details redacted.

Jeffrey Epstein was convicted in 2008 on state charges in Florida of soliciting the prostitution of a minor in a plea deal and served a year in prison. In 2019, he was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. While awaiting trial in New York City, he killed himself in his cell.