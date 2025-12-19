Michael Jackson, Diana Ross in Photo Featured in Epstein Files

Bombshells will likely be cropping up for days after a massive dump of Epstein Files began to be released Friday ... and now we have some high-profile names never-before associated with the disgraced financier.

In a new pic released by the U.S. Department of Justice ... Michael Jackson and Diana Ross are pictured on a plane with Bill Clinton and another person whose face is redacted.

It's not known whose plane they were on or where they were going.

While Diana and Bill flash smiles, Michael stares blankly with Bill's hand draped over the King Of Pop's shoulder.

As you know ... Michael Jackson was embattled by accusations of child molestation before he died in 2009.

Previously, we've reported on images showing former President Clinton in a hot tub with an unknown female and Jeffrey Epstein cozying up to a young female on a sofa.