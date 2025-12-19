Jeffrey Epstein Files Include Photos Showing Pedophile Snuggling Young Female

Never-before-seen photos show late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in his element ... snuggling up to a very young-looking female on a sofa.

The images are from the Epstein Files being released by the U.S. Department of Justice ... and there are several photos showing Epstein cozying up to an unidentified female on a couch ... it's unclear if she's underage.

Epstein has his arms around her, and they are horizontal, side by side on a couch ... wearing clothes. Her face has been redacted to protect her identity, indicating the government considers her a victim.

There are 10 photos of the convicted pedo and this young female ... and Epstein looks like he's enjoying himself.

Jeffrey Epstein was convicted in 2008 on state charges in Florida of soliciting the prostitution of a minor in a plea deal and served a year in prison. In 2019, he was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. While awaiting trial in New York City, he killed himself in his cell.

TMZ is digging through the thousands of documents released Friday ... and these are some of the most disgusting images we've seen so far ... but it may just be the tip of the iceberg.