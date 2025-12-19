Epstein File Pic Shows Kevin Spacey Chopping It Up With Bill Clinton

Kevin Spacey -- who vehemently called for the release of the Epstein Files this summer -- has been included in the trove of pics just released today.

In the image released by the U.S. Department of Justice ... the "American Beauty" star leans on the back of a chair alongside Bill Clinton, appearing to be in mid-conversation. They're standing in a room before a conference table littered with pads and writing utensils, suggesting they're preparing for a meeting of some sort.

According to CNN, the pic was taken inside the Cabinet Room of the Churchill War Rooms -- which is an underground bunker in London.

Clinton reportedly took Epstein's private jet on a humanitarian trip to Africa with Spacey in 2002.

This comes after a fiery social media post from Spacey in July, where he demanded, "Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can't come soon enough."

As you know, the DOJ began releasing the long-awaited Epstein Files on Friday, the final day of a 30-day period the agency was compelled by Congress to produce all materials related to the investigation of Epstein -- with victims' identities and details redacted.