Walter Cronkite Chats With Jeffrey Epstein In New Photos From File Release

Walter Cronkite, who was once regarded as "the most trusted man in America" when he was anchoring the evening news on CBS, is pictured with Jeffrey Epstein in new photos released by the feds.

The photos show the legendary newsman -- who anchored such historical events as the JFK assassination and moon landing -- sitting in a room with Epstein and an unidentified man. Walter is leaning forward in an armchair, talking with Epstein and the other guy, who is seated on a couch.

In between the men is a tray of food and drink and a bunch of magazines spread out across some ottomans.

There is nothing risqué or questionable going on ... and no one else is in the photos.

CBS News claims the photos appear to be from 2007, when Walter was 90, a couple years before his death.