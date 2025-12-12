Jeffrey Epstein's Freaky Sex Toys Seen in New Photo Dump

Just when you thought the Jeffrey Epstein saga couldn't get any freakier ... the House Oversight Committee released a bunch of photos showing the late child sex predator's favorite toys, including a "Jawbreaker" ball gag, anal beads, and a weird suction cup contraption.

House Democrats released the sex toy pics Friday along with photos of Epstein hanging out with Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Woody Allen, Richard Branson, and others. One photo shows Trump and Epstein chatting with a woman ... another captures a Trump condom with "I'm HUUUUGE!" written on the packaging.

Three other pictures give a window into Epstein's spicy sexual proclivities ... one shows the terms and conditions for the use of the "Jawbreaker" ball gag, which instructs everyone to always keep an eye on people with the gag in their mouths and never leave them unattended.

The second photo shows a person's hand fitted with a black latex glove with ribbed tips — and the thumb tip is quite intimidating.