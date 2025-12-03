Jeffrey Epstein's Pedophile Island Seen Like Never Before In New Footage

Play video content

Jeffrey Epstein's notorious pedophile island is beginning to come into full focus ... the Congressional House Oversight Committee just released never-before-seen photos and videos of Epstein's private island of perversions -- and the footage is downright creepy.

First, we're taken on a video tour by a camera person who brings us all around Epstein's Island in the Virgin Islands. We are given an insider's look into the private quarters of the late financier, as well as his sterile all-white bedroom with a canopy bed and a box of tissues on a nightstand. We're also given a sneak peek inside Epstein's bathroom with beauty products, toiletries, and a bottle of Johnson's baby powder on the shelves.

Then, we're given a video tour outside the compound, and we see a gigantic pool with a hose floating in the water. A statue of a native person shooting a bow and arrow stands alongside the pool.

In the newly released pics, we see a large room resembling a dental office with a dentist's chair, along with scary masks of old men lining the walls. One photo shows a blackboard in Epstein’s study with the following words scribbled on it -- “political,” “plots,” “deception,” “power,” “truth,” and “music."