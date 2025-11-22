Ghislaine Maxwell Walks Around Prison After Trump Signs Epstein Files Bill, See Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Ghislaine Maxwell's keeping a low profile amid the furor surrounding the so-called Epstein Files ... going for a stroll around her prison yard the day after President Trump signed off on the release.

The convicted sex trafficker was photographed walking the grounds of the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Texas ... keeping her face covered by an umbrella.

She's dressed casually here -- just a pair of shorts and a T-shirt -- but there's nothing casual about the bombshell list and assorted files regarding her ex, Jeffrey Epstein, that the U.S. Dept. of Justice is now required to release to the public ... the unclassified parts anyway.

The House of Representatives voted to force the release of the Epstein Files earlier this week, the Senate approved it, and it was sent to President Trump, who signed it Wednesday after he'd fought hard to convince Republicans to vote against releasing the files.

DJT did a full 180 in recent days ... going from calling his Republican colleagues "foolish" and berating a reporter for asking him about Epstein, to stating Republicans should actually back the bill just a couple days later.

President Trump has claimed no Republicans were tight with Epstein ... saying many Democrats had relationships with the convicted pedophile.

