Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Had 'Deep' Relationship, Michael Wolff Claims

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump had a "deep" relationship despite what the latter says, reporter and author Michael Wolff claims.

Check out the clip -- Wolff lays it all out on the "Inside Trump's Head" podcast, alleging ... "They knew everything about about each other. And then they then they fell out with enormous acrimony."

What bonded them, according to Wolff, was their "obsession" with all types of models. He also pointed out that they each owned modeling agencies at one point ... and reminded interviewer Joanna Coles he's seen pictures of Trump with "topless girls" sitting on his lap.

Remember -- the prez has long-denied he and Epstein were close, and says he wiped his hands of him in any capacity for being a "creep" to his female workers at his Mar-a-Lago club.

But, there is purported evidence that points to them being pals back in the day -- including an alleged NSFW birthday message Trump wrote Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. Trump has denied having anything to do with the message.

Wolff's podcast claims regarding Epstein's relationship with Trump came about just hours after newly released emails showed Wolff and the late sex offender debating about how to address -- or hide -- Trump and Epstein's alleged friendship.

They seemingly chose the latter, with Wolff advising Esptein ... "I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency."

On the newly released podcast, Wolff said Epstein was nervous about what would happen if Trump because president of the Unied States, which, as you know, happened the first time after he won the 2016 race.

Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019, and died by suicide in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City the next month.