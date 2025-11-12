House Will Vote On Releasing Epstein Files, Mike Johnson Says

Disclosure may finally be coming when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein ... the House will vote next week on a resolution demanding the Dept. of Justice release the Epstein Files.

Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Wednesday he would put the bill on the floor for a full vote.

The bill is from Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna ... and on Wednesday, they got the required 218 signatures needed to force a vote.

All Democrats in the House support the bill, and the four House Republicans who signed the discharge petition include Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert.

As we reported ... Boebert's support seemingly ruffled feathers at the White House ... she met Wednesday with Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at the White House.

The House vote is just the first step in possibly releasing the Epstein files. If it passes the House, it would then have to pass the Senate before ending up on Trump's desk. If it gets to Trump, he could veto it.