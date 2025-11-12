Rep-Elect Adelita Grijalva Will Confront Mike Johnson at Her Swearing-In

Arizona's Congressional Representative-Elect Adelita Grijalva has traveled a long road to the House of Representatives ... and she's looking to confront the guy she holds responsible for her delayed swearing-in ceremony.

Grijalva won a special election to send her to the House in September ... but her formal swearing-in ceremony was indefinitely delayed, as the House has been out of session since September 19th.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has so far delayed swearing in Grijalva. She was elected on September 23 ... the House has been out of session since Sept. 19, and Johnson has kept it shuttered through the length of the government shutdown, which began on October 1. There's no requirement for the House to be out of session during a shutdown ... in fact, it's historically unprecedented.

The Senate agreed to a budget resolution this week, sending the bill back to the House for passage, which will then go to President Trump to sign ... which will finally the end the shutdown. Grijalva is set to be sworn in Wednesday so the House can vote on the resolution.

Grijalva told CNN she's planning to confront Johnson at her swearing-in ceremony ... she said she wouldn't be able to "move on" from the whole thing without asking him about the delay. She's called the delay "unconstitutional" and "illegal."