Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Christine Is Running for California Senate

Nancy Pelosi's leaving behind a sizable political legacy, and her daughter Christine's following in her mom's footsteps -- because Christine just announced she's running for California State Senate.

Christine announced the big news in a video on her social media accounts Monday. She said she's fighting for various causes, including women's rights and protecting immigrant communities.

In courtrooms, campaigns and corridors of power, I’ve fought to build Power For The People. And that’s why I’m running for California Senate. pic.twitter.com/jncXmCCx6l — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) November 10, 2025 @sfpelosi

Christine said as "our freedoms are under attack" ... "we speak up, we fight back and we organize power for the people" if she's elected, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

FYI ... Christine's been a longtime Democrat, and she's been involved with the Democratic National Committee since 1996, according to her LinkedIn.

Christine's running to represent San Francisco, her family's longtime home.

As you know, Nancy's been serving in the U.S. Congress for 38 years ... she said she won't seek reelection next year, and will finally step down at the end of her current term ending in January 2027. Her announcement last week led to speculation about who would succeed her. We know now it won't be her daughter.