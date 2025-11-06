Nancy Pelosi Says She Won't Seek Re-Election After Next Year

Nancy Pelosi's been a fixture in Washington, D.C. for almost 40 years ... but she's finally calling time on her tenure in Congress.

The Democratic Party politician revealed the big news in a social media video message Thursday, saying she will put a bow on her career in Congress at the end of her current term, on January 3, 2027.

Pelosi said she's proud of what she accomplished during her historic time in Congress ... and she's happiest about having represented the people of San Francisco, where she's lived for decades.

Her career in Congress kicked off in 1987, when she was elected to represent California's 5th Congressional District ... and she became the first female Speaker of the House in 2007.

She became Minority Leader in 2011 after the blowout 2010 mid-term elections during President Barack Obama's first administration ... she rose to Speaker of the House again in 2019 after Democrats regained control of the chamber following President Donald Trump's first mid-terms.

Pelosi was known for her longstanding opposition to Trump's policies, ripping up a copy of his State of the Union speech to Congress in 2020.