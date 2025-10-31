J.D. Vance Defends Past Comment About His Wife Usha's Religion

J.D. Vance clapped back Friday at a deleted X tweet commenting on his recent statement he'd like his wife Usha to convert to Christianity.

The vice president spoke at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi Wednesday night and said he was holding out hope his wife will convert to Christianity. Usha was raised in a Hindu family, although they reportedly aren't religious.

Vance's remarks were not well-received by some on social media, and an X user shared a now-deleted post claiming the author had tossed his wife's religion "under the bus," according to The Hill.

The V.P. fired back with his own X post, calling the comment "disgusting," and claimed Usha had encouraged him to look a bit deeper into his religion a while back.

What a disgusting comment, and it's hardly been the only one along these lines.



First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I'm a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn't going to avoid the question.



Second, my… https://t.co/JOzN7WAg3A — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 31, 2025 @JDVance

He wrote she does not plan to convert ... although he still hopes she will one day ... he said anyone in an interfaith relationship likely feels the same way about their own partners.

Vance claimed comments like the one he responded to were examples of "anti-Christian bigotry."