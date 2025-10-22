Jen Psaki Says J.D. Vance Has Presidential Ambitions, But Has 'No Rizz'

... But He Wants To Be President!

It's no secret Jen Psaki's not a fan of the Trump administration ... and one of her main concerns is actually J.D. Vance.

Psaki shared a few choice words about the vice president on Tuesday's episode of the "I've Had It" podcast ... she declared he is actually "scarier" than POTUS.

Psaki said Vance is willing to do whatever it takes to gain more political power -- including bending the knee to his own supporters when he felt it was necessary.

Psaki -- a former White House press secretary in the Biden administration -- said she felt the vice president, whom she described as "the little Manchurian candidate," has ambitions to become the top dog one day.

Still, she's not convinced about Vance's public image, and said he has "no rizz" -- short for charisma, in case you were wondering -- and characterized him as "odd."

Oh, and Psaki's concerns also extended to Vance's wife Usha, and she advised the author's spouse to "blink four times" if she ever needed help.