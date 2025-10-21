Donald Trump Wants About $230 Million From the Department of Justice

President Donald Trump is reportedly demanding the U.S. Department of Justice fork over about $230 million as compensation for its previous criminal investigations of him ... this according to a report from The New York Times.

POTUS is reportedly angry about being investigated by the DOJ, and he's looking to collect a bunch of money for what he thinks were violations of his rights.

It's important to note 47 hasn't filed any lawsuits against the DOJ, and is apparently pursuing the complaints through an administrative claim process ... which often come before actual lawsuits.

Trump's first claim was filed in late 2023, about the investigation into Russia's alleged election tampering back in 2016 before he first took office.

The New York Times says the second complaint was filed last summer, and POTUS alleged the FBI violated his privacy when his Florida resort and club Mar-a-Lago was searched in 2022. He accused the DOJ of malicious prosecution, as he was charged with mishandling sensitive records after he left office.

Administrative claims are typically submitted to the DOJ to see if any settlements might be possible ... but it could turn into a lawsuit if they can't reach a deal.