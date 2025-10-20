Donald Trump Advises Volodymyr Zelensky To Give Up Lost Territory

It looks like Donald Trump's really trying to get things winding down in Ukraine ... because he reportedly told Volodymyr Zelensky to consider cutting his losses.

POTUS had a sit-down with the Ukrainian President at the White House over the weekend, and the former spoke to reporters on Sunday and claimed he didn't tell Zelensky to give up entirely, according to the New York Post.

However, 47 admitted he'd advised Zelensky to think about stopping the fighting where the current battle lines are and sending his forces home.

Trump stated they'd spoken about fighting in the much-contested Donbas region, and POTUS apparently floated the idea of leaving the territory already controlled by Russian forces to Moscow.

Trump added Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin could work out a more permanent agreement about the region sometime "down the line."

The pair's meeting was reportedly rocky, and sources told the Financial Times the sit-down eventually turned into a "shouting match" -- granted, the two were talking about a pretty touchy subject.

And to be fair, Trump and Zelensky haven't always had the most cordial relationship, as the two really got into it during a meeting at the Oval Office back in February.