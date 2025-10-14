Indonesian President Caught Asking Donald Trump to Meet His Son Eric

Everyone knows politicians love to schmooze around a little bit ... Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto took it to a new level on Monday when he got caught asking Donald Trump for a favor during a hot-mic moment.

The pair's meeting took place during a summit in Egypt, which was centered on trying to bring lasting peace to Gaza ... and Subianto apparently didn't notice he could be heard publicly when he asked 47 if he could introduce PS to his son Eric, according to The Guardian.

Trump was apparently pleased with the request and referred to his second son as "such a good boy," saying he'd have Eric give Subianto a call ... the Indonesian president clarified he'd be okay speaking with either Eric or firstborn son Donald Jr.

Subianto was heard speaking about an area which wasn't "safe, security-wise" and claiming he'd "look for a better place."

It's worth noting both Eric and Donald Jr. are executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, which manages POTUS' various private business interests.

What's also interesting is the Trump Organization officially opened its first golf club in Indonesia this past March -- and everyone knows Trump is pretty big about practicing his swing.