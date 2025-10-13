Donald Trump Shouts Out Dallas Mavericks Co-Owner Miriam Adelson in Israel

It looks like Donald Trump might be rooting for the Dallas Mavericks a little harder in the future ... because he gave a shout-out to one of the team's owners -- and Trump mega-donor -- Miriam Adelson, during his speech to the Knesset in Israel on Monday.

The President credited Adelson, who was present while he addressed the Israeli parliament, with helping him make key decisions regarding U.S. policy about the country, according to Reuters.

Trump said Miriam and her late husband Sheldon were in close contact with him and advised him on matters regarding Israel in both of his terms in office. A senior U.S. official claimed she pressed Trump to focus on having hostages taken by Hamas in October 2023 returned from Gaza to Israel.

Miriam Adelson is an Israeli-born physician whose late husband built much of their multibillion-dollar fortune as the head of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation.

The couple became major donors for the campaigns of various conservative politicians -- including the current POTUS.

Sheldon died in 2021, and Miriam subsequently purchased majority ownership of the Mavs from Mark Cuban -- for a cool $3.5 billion -- in 2023.