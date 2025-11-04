Texas Governor Greg Abbott Threatens '100% Tariff' on New Yorkers Moving to Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told New Yorkers to think twice about moving to Texas this week.

Abbott posted on his X account Monday warning folks from the Big Apple he'll hit them a whopping "100% tariff" if they decamp to Texas following Tuesday's mayoral election. The threat isn't really being taken seriously though -- how do you apply a tariff to a person? -- it's clearly a reference to President Donald Trump's ongoing tariff declarations on foreign country trading partners.

The British newspaper Daily Mail reports about 765,000 New Yorkers will "definitely" leave the Big Apple if Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor of NYC Tuesday night, according to a poll ... and the poll claims as much as 25 percent of the population would "consider" leaving. Take those results with a grain of salt.

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa are both trailing far behind Mamdani in polls of voters.