Hakeem Jeffries Endorses Zohran Mamdani for Mayor of New York City

Zohran Mamdani's My Pick For Mayor Of New York City!

Hakeem Jeffries finally made up his mind about who should be the next mayor of New York City ... he just endorsed Zohran Mamdani.

The U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Minority Leader gave a statement to The New York Times Friday, saying he's impressed by the candidate's dedication to making the Big Apple a more affordable place.

Although Jeffries pointed out he and Mamdani had spots of "principled disagreement" between them, he said he's impressed by Mamdani's willingness to work with people from all political backgrounds.

Jeffries dragged his feet about whether he'd endorse Mamdani, who became the Democratic nominee for mayor in June.

Jeffries was apparently still on the fence about Mamdani this weekend when he appeared on "This Week" on ABC News and said he'd had "good conversations" with Zohran, but he was still holding back on an official endorsement.

Other Democratic leaders have been hesitant this summer about supporting Zohran. New York Governor Kathy Hochul endorsed Mamdani in September.