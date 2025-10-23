Eric Adams Endorses New York Mayoral Candidate Andrew Cuomo

Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo are finally burying the hatchet ... because Adams, who's the current mayor of New York, is reportedly set to endorse his former political adversary in Cuomo's campaign for mayor.

An Adams spokesperson said Adams will join Cuomo -- who he's previously reportedly called a "snake and a liar" -- on the campaign trail, according to ABC News.

Oh, and if you weren't convinced already ... Adams and Cuomo dapped each other up at last night's New York Knicks game. That was right after the city's final mayoral candidates' debate, featuring Cuomo -- who's running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary in June -- and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, and current Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, a New York state assemblyman.

Adams -- who has been faced with ongoing allegations of corruption during his time in office -- launched his re-election campaign in April. He ran as an independent candidate after dropping out of the Democratic primary due to controversy surrounding his tenure. He dropped out of the race completely last month.

Cuomo was governor of New York from 2011 until 2021, when he resigned following allegations of sexually harassing female staff.