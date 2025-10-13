Who Is Tom Homan? What to Know About the Border Czar

How Tom Homan Ended Up At The Center Of An Investigation

The United States has a complicated, evolving history with its borders ... and Tom Homan's been in charge of them since 2024.

The "border czar" -- an informal term designating executive oversight of managing the country's land, air and sea borders, and deportations -- has an extensive history with law enforcement ... including as the subject of a probe into an allegation he accepted a cash bribe.

We're going to take a look into Homan's professional background and see how he ended up at the center of a formal investigation.

Homan Got His Start as a Cop

Homan began his career in law enforcement, serving as a police officer in upstate New York before starting as a Border Patrol agent in the 1980s, according to MSNBC.

President Barack Obama tapped Homan to lead ICE's deportation branch in 2013 following several promotions.

Homan was appointed by President Donald Trump to head ICE in 2017, and he became known for his tough approach to immigrants looking to cross the border.

Although he sought to become ICE's permanent director, his nomination ended up stalling in the Senate, as many Democrats were opposed to his confirmation ... he announced plans to retire in 2018.

He Stayed Close to Trump During the Biden Administration

Homan ended up staying busy within the law enforcement world, founding a consulting firm -- Homeland Strategic Consulting -- which reportedly worked with the departments of Justice, Defense, and Homeland Security.

He also stayed pretty close to Trump and his political allies during President Joe Biden's administration, and he worked as contributor at Fox News.

Plenty of folks expected him to serve in Trump's second administration, and he signed on to act as 47's border czar in November 2024, according to the Associated Press. Homan's new role didn't require Senate confirmation.

Homan Was Caught Up in a Bribery Scandal

Homan found himself in hot water in September 2025 after reports surfaced that he allegedly accepted a bag with $50,000 cash inside from undercover FBI agents in 2024.

Homan allegedly assured the agents he would be able to assist in securing government contracts during the second Trump administration.

Although an investigation was opened into Homan's alleged activities, it was ultimately closed in early 2025 by the Trump Dept. of Justice, and he wasn't charged with any crimes.