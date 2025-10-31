Jack Schlossberg Calls Julia Fox's Jackie Kennedy Costume 'Disgusting'

Julia Fox's choice of Halloween costume might have been embraced by her fans ... but Jack Schlossberg wasn't one of them.

Julia decided to dress up as Jackie Kennedy Onassis -- Jack's grandmother -- for The Cursed Amulet's Halloween party in New York City on Thursday night.

We know it sounds innocent enough, but get this -- Julia opted for a version of the former first lady's blood-soaked pink suit Jackie wore on November 22, 1963, when her husband, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

Jack described Julia's look -- which she described as "Jackie O-Nasty" in an interview with Vulture -- as "disgusting, desperate and dangerous" on his X account.

Jack said Julia was "glorifying political violence" by imitating his grandmother during one of her lowest moments.

Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous. I’m sure her late grandmother would agree. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) October 31, 2025 @JBKSchlossberg

Julia explained the reasoning behind her decision in an Instagram post, saying she was trying to make a "statement" with the costume.