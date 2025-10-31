Julia Fox Dresses as Blood-Soaked Jackie Kennedy for Halloween Party

Julia Fox looked back to the John F. Kennedy assassination for inspiration for her Halloween costume ... dressing up as Jackie Kennedy in her blood-soaked pink suit.

Ya gotta see Julia's costume from The Cursed Amulet's Halloween party in New York City Thursday night ... she channeled the way JFK's widow looked in 1963 after the president's head got blown off in Dallas, Texas.

Jackie was wearing a pink Chanel suit and a pink pillbox hat as she sat next to JFK in a motorcade driving through the city ... and her outfit was sprayed with blood when her husband was assassinated. She held him in her arms as he died.

Jackie was still wearing the blood-stained outfit when JFK's veep, Lyndon B. Johnson, was sworn in as she stood at his side ... and the suit is now at the National Archives, bloodstains and all.

Julia didn't skimp on the blood for her costume ... she's got red stains all over her jacket, skirt and stockings.

In an interview with Vulture, Julia described her costume as "Jackie O-Nasty" -- a play on Jacqueline Onassis, the last name Jackie took when she remarried years later -- and said she was "serving bloody diva, single mom who's about to cash that check."

Julia's catching a lot of flak online for the costume choice ... but it's getting a lot of attention. 🤷🏽‍♂️