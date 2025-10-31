Bobby Lytes Spoofs Lil Nas X's Nude Meltdown for Halloween

Play video content Instagram/@bobbylytes

Bobby Lytes decided to have some fun this Halloween ... at Lil Nas X's expense, as the reality star reenacted the embattled rapper's bizarre nude romp -- complete with the TMZ watermark!!!

As you know, we broke the story back in August ... and Bobby feels enough time has passed to crack a joke.

Play video content 8/21/25 TMZ.com

The costume didn't take much, but Bobby did check all the boxes with the tighty-whities and Blanco cowboy boots to match, erratic behavior, and he also nailed LNX's ad-libs ... "Yesssss, honey" and "I am serving ass!!!"

To be fair, Bobby didn't go all the way out with the stunt ... as we reported, LNX eventually lost the briefs and roamed the L.A. Valley completely naked until he allegedly tussled with the police officers who detained him. Maybe he'll save that for his OF page. 👀

Play video content BACKGRID