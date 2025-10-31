Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bobby Lytes Spoofs Lil Nas X's Nude Meltdown for Halloween

Bobby Lytes Lil Nas X Meltdown For Halloween ... Down To The Tighty-Whities!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
103125_bobby_lytes_lil_nas_x_kal
LIL NAS X WHO???
Bobby Lytes decided to have some fun this Halloween ... at Lil Nas X's expense, as the reality star reenacted the embattled rapper's bizarre nude romp -- complete with the TMZ watermark!!!

As you know, we broke the story back in August ... and Bobby feels enough time has passed to crack a joke.

082125_lil_nas_x_kal 8/21/25
UNDERWEAR ESCAPADE
The costume didn't take much, but Bobby did check all the boxes with the tighty-whities and Blanco cowboy boots to match, erratic behavior, and he also nailed LNX's ad-libs ... "Yesssss, honey" and "I am serving ass!!!"

103125_bobby_lytes_lil_nas_x_halloween

To be fair, Bobby didn't go all the way out with the stunt ... as we reported, LNX eventually lost the briefs and roamed the L.A. Valley completely naked until he allegedly tussled with the police officers who detained him. Maybe he'll save that for his OF page. 👀

101625_lil_nas_x_kal
OUT AND ABOUT
Lil Nas X was spotted a few weeks ago ... fully clothed and looking somber ... of course, that would have been a boring Halloween costume!!!

