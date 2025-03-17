Lil Nas X Pours Shots Down Fans' Mouths at Album Release Party

Play video content

Lil Nas X helped get his fans all liquored up during his album release party over the weekend, pouring booze straight into mouths as he performed for a packed crowd!

Nas took the stage at West Hollywood's Beaches Tropicana on Saturday night, where he was celebrating his new music. Nas was seen taking a shot from a bottle of Casamigos Cristalino tequila, and he didn't keep it just for himself ... he poured shots for his fans who joined in on the celebration.

We're told by people at the shindig Nas also spent $75,000 on a custom pink Porsche-shaped cake!

During the night, he performed his latest single, titled "HOTBOX," as well as his song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Lil Nas X has been teasing the new album, expected to be released soon. Nas was dressed sharp too ... sporting a pink button-down top, white cowboy hat and black jeans with cheetah-printed patches on them.