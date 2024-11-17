Lil Nas X Kisses Musician Cody Jon in Los Angeles

Lil Nas X isn't doing much to shut down dating rumors with musician Cody Jon ... planting a kiss on his fellow singer's cheek while walking around in Los Angeles Saturday.

The rapper stepped out in Studio City to do some shopping with Cody and, while the two were walking down the street, LNX leaned over and smooched him on his left cheek.

Check out the pics ... Cody smiling while Nas goes in for the kiss, making a face when his lips make contact -- though overall it seems more like he's jokingly making a face than anything.

There's a lot of contact here with Lil Nas X touching Cody's neck and shoulder ... and, later on Nas X swings around a pole while CJ tosses him a small smile.

All in all, seems like a fun afternoon outing for the duo ... who got fans minds racing after attending an Adele show together recently.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Video populated social media after Adele's Vegas residency show on November 9 ... appearing to show Adele completely fail to recognize the rapper -- with Cody right by his side.

Fans started to share rumors online ... which neither Lil Nas X nor Cody Jon responded to -- though this seems like something of a public debut of their situationship.