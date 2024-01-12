Lil Nas X 'J Christ' Accused Of Ripping Off Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'

Lil Nas X's "J Christ" single was already predestined to piss off Christians -- but the newly released track has a new enemy to deal with ... Kendrick Lamar fans.

The rapper dropped his latest offering Friday, and right off the bat ... hip hop heads heard a striking similarity between 'J Christ' and K.dot's 2017 smash hit "Humble." Can't blame 'em for comparing the two tracks -- fact is, they do indeed sound very similar beat-wise.

"J Christ" is produced by Lil Nas X alongside respected hitmakers, Gesaffelstein and Omer Fedi ... but the energetic bassline and piano melody feel like a carbon copy of Kendrick’s Grammy-winning track, which was produced by Mike Will Made-It and Pluss.

As you can imagine, a good handful of Twitter/X users let LNX have it on social media for seemingly being unoriginal ... not to mention continuing to use his religion for clickbait.

The credit and blame here kinda all goes to LNX -- he wrote and directed the visuals, and packed on the religious imagery … also, the infamous Satan Nikes make a return in the video, and the rapper alternates conducting cheerleading routines in both Heaven and Hell.

So, on top of the Kendrick thing ... some feel like he's just back to fanning the flames generally speaking. Of course, there are many who are feeling the song ... diff'rnt strokes!

One more thing ... the celeb impersonators hired for the video stayed in character to hit the track's release party -- Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran -- and an unflattering Ice Spice hit the red carpet to celebrate … and imitate.