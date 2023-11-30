Lil Nas X Jokes He's a Christian Rapper Now, Still Proudly Gay

Lil Nas X says he's entering the "Christian era" of his career, and wants fans to take him seriously with his latest move, though the whole thing reeks of another troll job by the rapper.

On Thursday, LNX released a somber new song snippet and visual on his social media to highlight his foray into Christianity, complete with lyrics like "Father stretch my hands" and references to feeling isolated.

His shirt also captioned the quote, "If God Doesn't Exist Then Who's Laughing At Us?"

Fans weren't convinced it wasn't a classic Lil Nas X troll job ... remember, LNX has claimed to be pregnant to promote his new album, and transitioning into a woman -- for which he later issued an apology to the trans community.

Holy rollers wouldn't let Mr. Old Town Road forget he once promoted faux Nike Satan shoes to sell his album!!!

LNX barked back with fire and brimstone and defended his artistic expression ... as well as his right to be gay on his knees, a cowboy or satanic ... only God can judge him!!!