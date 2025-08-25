Lil Nas X Charged with 4 Felonies, Assaulting Cops with Injury

Lil Nas X is now facing years in prison ... because the L.A. County District Attorney has charged him with 4 felonies ... including battery with injury on a police officer.

TMZ broke the story ... the "Old Town Road" rapper was naked on Ventura Blvd. in the San Fernando Valley when cops were called. They say when they confronted him, he charged the officers ... and presumably injured at least 3 of them -- hence the 3 felony charges.

Nas was also hit with a felony charge of resisting an executive officer -- i.e., a cop.

The rapper was held without bail over the weekend until he could appear before a judge, which happened Monday morning.

He's set to be arraigned later today. So far, bail has not been set, but that should happen when he's arraigned.

When cops arrested Nas ... they thought he was high on drugs, so they took him to a hospital and later transferred him to jail.

