Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges, Bail Set at $75K

Play video content

Lil Nas X pled not guilty to the four felony charges against him ... and now he knows what it's going to cost to post bail.

Play video content 8/21/25 TMZ.com

Nas waived his arraignment and entered a not guilty plea Monday ... and a judge set his bail at $75,000 with some drug-related conditions.

Assuming the "Old Town Road" rapper makes bail, he's been ordered to not own, use, or process illegal narcotics. Nas would also have to enroll in an outpatient program.

Play video content 8/21/25

That's interesting because when police arrested Nas ... cops initially thought he might be high on drugs. They took him to a hospital and later transferred him to jail.

Play video content 8/21/25 TMZ.com