Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lil Nas X Shirtless, Beating Heat Hours Before Naked Nighttime Caper

Lil Nas X Daytime Hotel Meltdown!!! New Vid Hours Before Arrest

By TMZ Staff
Published
lil-nas-x-hotel-kal-08-21-2025
WANDERING AROUND THE AREA
TMZ.com

Lil Nas X's nearly naked adventure was brewing almost 15 hours before his early morning arrest ... based on a new strange video of him wandering aimlessly around Hollywood!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained this surveillance footage recorded outside the Short Stories Hotel around 1:30 PM Wednesday. Sources at the hotel confirm he was there, although he was not a registered guest.

082125_lil_nas_x_kal
UNDERWEAR ESCAPADE
TMZ.com

Still, the video makes it seem like he was going through something -- you see Montero all by himself strolling off the street, and into the hotel's courtyard area.

lil-nas-x-hotel-1-08-21-2025
TMZ.com

Unlike his shocking encounter with a bystander early Thursday morning, Lil Nas X was fully dressed at the Hollywood hotel -- cowboy hat and boots, jeans and a short-sleeved shirt -- as he fanned himself.

082125_tmz_live_lil_nas_x
LANDED IN HOSPITAL
TMZ.com

The "Old Town Road" rapper later found his way into the hotel's lobby, where he hydrated with a cup of water ... and then, for some reason, decided to go shirtless as he walked back on the street.

Lil Nas X Roams L.A. Street Nearly Naked at 4 AM
Launch Gallery
???????????? Launch Gallery

We broke the story ... Lil Nas X ended up wandering Ventura Boulevard -- about 7 miles from the hotel -- at 4 AM Thursday, wearing only his tighty whitey underwear and white cowboy boots.

It's still unclear what Nas was up to in between the 2 incidents, his camp's been radio silent since the arrest. As we reported, he was booked for battery on an officer ... after allegedly charging at cops who responded.

Related articles