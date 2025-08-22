Lil Nas X To Remain in Jail Until At Least Monday

Lil Nas X is still behind bars after his arrest early Thursday morning ... and now we know he's not getting out until at least Monday.

Authorities tell TMZ ... since the "Old Town Road" singer was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer, he needs to go before a judge to have his bail set ... and that ain't going to happen until Monday. Seems there are plenty of others in front of him also looking to bail out ... and Nas ain't cuttin' the line.

We're told this particular charge is an automatic appearance ... and he can't be issued a citation and released, like most misdemeanors ... 'cause "cited out" only applies to nonviolent offenses -- and Nas allegedly charged at police.

TMZ broke the news ... LNX was arrested after being seen floating aimlessly down Ventura Blvd at 4 AM. Someone driving past him recorded Nas, who repeatedly pointed at the camera and muttered something about heading to a party -- and at one point, he placed an orange traffic cone on his head.

We're told officers responded and found him still walking down the middle of the road, and after Nas charged at officers ... they subdued him and put him in handcuffs. Officers told paramedics it was a possible overdose and Nas was transported to a hospital. He was released shortly thereafter and booked.