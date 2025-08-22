Lil Nas X Showed Signs of Trouble Months Before Nearly Nude Meltdown

Play video content

Lil Nas X's shock arrest Thursday may not have been a shock after all ... there were red flags months before his on-camera meltdown.

In February, a video was reposted to a fan account on X showing the rapper talking about his soon-to-be-released music -- as well as his personal issues. He seems to have scrubbed the OG video from his socials ... unclear when exactly he took it down, though.

Nas kicked things off by explaining that he didn't want anyone to think he was being "flaky" and "all over the place."

Then he admitted to having a tough few years, driving home the point by saying, “They have been pretty difficult for me.”

Nas went on to say he was gaining confidence again in himself and what he does musically.

Play video content 8/21/25 TMZ.com

But all that came crashing down early Thursday morning when he was caught on video sashaying down an L.A. street in only his underwear and cowboy boots.

Several people in the area reported the bizarre scene to LAPD, and officers responded, taking Nas into custody after he allegedly charged at them.

Play video content TMZ.com

Nas was brought to a hospital for treatment after one of the 911 callers reported he was suffering from a possible drug overdose.

He was then booked into the L.A. County jail for misdemeanor battery on a peace officer-- and is currently being held without bail.

Play video content TMZ.com