Lil Nas X Showed Signs of Trouble Months Before Nearly Nude Meltdown

Lil Nas X Said He Was Having a Difficult Time ... Months Before Underwear Arrest

By TMZ Staff
Published
ADDRESSING THE FANS

Lil Nas X's shock arrest Thursday may not have been a shock after all ... there were red flags months before his on-camera meltdown.

In February, a video was reposted to a fan account on X showing the rapper talking about his soon-to-be-released music -- as well as his personal issues. He seems to have scrubbed the OG video from his socials ... unclear when exactly he took it down, though.

Nas kicked things off by explaining that he didn't want anyone to think he was being "flaky" and "all over the place."

Lil Nas X Roams L.A. Street Nearly Naked at 4 AM
Then he admitted to having a tough few years, driving home the point by saying, “They have been pretty difficult for me.”

Nas went on to say he was gaining confidence again in himself and what he does musically.

UNDERWEAR ESCAPADE
But all that came crashing down early Thursday morning when he was caught on video sashaying down an L.A. street in only his underwear and cowboy boots.

Several people in the area reported the bizarre scene to LAPD, and officers responded, taking Nas into custody after he allegedly charged at them.

LANDED IN HOSPITAL
Nas was brought to a hospital for treatment after one of the 911 callers reported he was suffering from a possible drug overdose.

He was then booked into the L.A. County jail for misdemeanor battery on a peace officer-- and is currently being held without bail.

WANDERING AROUND THE AREA
And remember ... TMZ obained video from hours before his late-night stroll -- showing Nas mid-day Wednesday wandering around Hollywood, taking his shirt off in that L.A. heat, and heading into a hotel's courtyard.

