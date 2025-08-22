Lil Nas X Boots Go Up on eBay for $10,000
Lil Nas X's infamous cowboy boots from his nearly naked night in L.A. are now being sold on the world's biggest consignment shop -- eBay!!!
TMZ Hip Hop can confirm that the concerned citizen who captured Lil Nas X's bizarre catwalk the other night is putting the boots up for a starting bid of $10,000!!!
The seller tells us that after he stopped recording, Lil Nas X actually started rolling on the pavement, but he had driven too far away to capture the fiasco clearly enough.
When the seller caught back up to Montero -- blasting "Old Town Road" while pulling up to LNX -- he noticed his boots were removed and received a sassy response of, "Girl, I don’t need them boots anymore” -- when asked about their whereabouts.
Our tipster says he recovered the boots from the middle of the street, only to look up to see that Lil Nas X had vanished!!!
We now know he ended up in police custody, where he'll be until at least Monday on a battery charge of an officer.
The $10K auction price may be steep for some, but our seller believes some "Panini" fans may want the boots for their collection.
They'd better act fast with the cash ... the seller says he's already been fielding offers on Instagram!!!