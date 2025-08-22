Lil Nas X Boots Go Up on eBay for $10,000

Lil Nas X's infamous cowboy boots from his nearly naked night in L.A. are now being sold on the world's biggest consignment shop -- eBay!!!

TMZ Hip Hop can confirm that the concerned citizen who captured Lil Nas X's bizarre catwalk the other night is putting the boots up for a starting bid of $10,000!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

The seller tells us that after he stopped recording, Lil Nas X actually started rolling on the pavement, but he had driven too far away to capture the fiasco clearly enough.

When the seller caught back up to Montero -- blasting "Old Town Road" while pulling up to LNX -- he noticed his boots were removed and received a sassy response of, "Girl, I don’t need them boots anymore” -- when asked about their whereabouts.

Our tipster says he recovered the boots from the middle of the street, only to look up to see that Lil Nas X had vanished!!!

We now know he ended up in police custody, where he'll be until at least Monday on a battery charge of an officer.

Play video content TMZ.com

The $10K auction price may be steep for some, but our seller believes some "Panini" fans may want the boots for their collection.